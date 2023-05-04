3 hours ago

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) says it is working assiduously to bring operations of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) back on track.

According to the NPA, TOR is currently not processing due to inadequate stock to meet the refinery needs.

At a media interaction in Koforidua, the Director in charge of Planning at the National Petroleum Authority Dominic Aboagye, indicated that the board is in talks with a private company to resume operations within the shortest possible time.

“We had discussions with international traders so that we can allow them to bring fuel into the country. So that at any point in time, we have fuel in the country. The board is in talks with a private company to resume operations within the shortest possible time,” he assured.

On his part, the Eastern Regional Director of NPA, David Owusu appealed to consumers of petroleum products to request for the ten-litre can for use adding that it was mandatory for all fuel stations to have them readily available at all times.

“When you buy fuel and petroleum products at the pump stations, ensure to collect receipts. Take receipts so that if there’s any issue, it can be dealt with. It’s mandatory for every fuel station to have the ten-litre can for use,” Mr. Owusu stated.

TOR shut down operations several years ago due to lack of crude oil which serves as the raw material for the refinery.

Before its collapse, the refinery had the capacity to refine about 45,000 barrels of crude oil a day.

However, some stakeholders in the oil value chain are concerned that the non-operationalization of the refinery is also affecting the price of imported fuel.

Source: citifmonline