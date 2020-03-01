2 hours ago

Many of us may have enjoyed great songs from the Ghanaian gospel musical legends Daughters of Glorious Jesus for years now. From ‘ayeyi ben’, ‘bebre’ to a host of other songs.

With regard to how long they have been in the Ghanaian music scene, many people perceive these beautiful ladies to be old women but the reality is far from this perception.

In an interview on Happy FM’s Showbiz Xtra the group asserted that, “we are young chics and not old people. We just started singing at a young age and that’s why people think we’re old women”.

The trio who released their first album in 1990 have two members in their early fifties and one in her late forties.

The group which has been on a nationwide tour to celebrate their thirty years in the Ghanaian music scene has finally reached Accra.

The thanksgiving tour dubbed, the ‘Glorious 30 Praise’ will be held on the 29th of March 2020 at the Kotobabi branch of the Resurrection Power and Living Bread Ministries.

The group made up of Cynthia Appiadu, Edna Sarpong and Monica Owusu Ansah are the first Ghanaian musicians to have written a book.

Source: Joel Sanco