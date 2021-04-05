38 minutes ago

The 1995 Year Group of Wesley Girls’ High School Old Girls’ Association has donated a Paediatric Haemodialysis machine to the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

In the celebration of the silver jubilee of the 1995 year group, they identified a gap in the health care delivery system of Ghana with children suffering from kidney failure.

This was the absence of a Paediatric Haemodialysis for children with renal failure.

The President of the 95 Year Group, Mrs. Akua Owusua Donnir, who presented the equipment to the hospital said the donation is to give hope and facilitate the management of children with renal

diseases in Ghana.

She disclosed that the machine cost more than GHC96,000.00.

The CEO of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr Opoku Ware Ampomah, urged members of the group who are well-placed to impress on decision-makers to invest more in the care of children who are vulnerable in society.

He expressed appreciation on behalf of management for the donation and promised to ensure that the equipment is used for the benefit of the patients.

He also tasked the department to ensure that the required maintenance for the equipment is

carried out timeously.

The Head of Department, Prof. Christabel Enweronu Laryea was grateful to the group for the donation of the machine to the department.

Dr Victoria Adabayeri, Head of Paediatric Nephrology Unit and also an old student said the donation of the machine was a dream come true for PICU.

She said this has come to fill a void hence the situation where children with renal disease share dialysis machines with adults at the Renal Dialysis Unit will be a thing of the past.

The National President of the Wey Gey Hey Old Girls’ Association, Effie Buedwua Simpson was grateful for the warm reception and hope the equipment will be put to effective use and make it a game-changer.

Also present at the donation was DDNS Evelyn Kumah, Nurse incharge of PICU and Mr Mustapha Salifu, Head of Public Relations.

Source: Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital