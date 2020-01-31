2 hours ago

Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu has emerged as a target for West Brom before the close of the transfer window as the transfer deadline day reaches its eleventh hour.

The Ghanaian has become a target for West Brom having been given less attention at the magpies.

Hawthorns manager Slaven Bilic is working on strengthening his attacking options before Friday’s cut-off following an alarming slump in form.

According to a West Brom the club have now set their sights on Atsu, as they plot a blizzard of last-gasp deals.

Bilic has made it clear to the club hierarchy he wants more attacking reinforcements after signing Callum Robinson on loan from Sheffield United earlier today, as first revealed by Football Insider.

The Championship promotion chasers have also opened talks with Hull City to sign Kamil Grosicki for £800,000.

Atsu has made 22 appearances in all competitions for Newcastle this season, but only eight of those have been as a starter.

The recent arrival of Valentino Lazaro on loan from Inter Milan will increase competition for places in Newcastle’s attack and it could push Atsu further down the pecking order.

The Ghana international, who joined Newcastle in the summer of 2017 after a successful loan spell from Chelsea, can play on either wing and would provide welcome attacking options to West Brom’s side.

It remains to be seen if Newcastle would consider letting Atsu out this month due to the amount of injuries Bruce is currently contending with.

West Brom slipped to second in the Championship after last night’s defeat and are now only two points clear of third-placed Nottingham Forest.

The Baggies have failed to win any of their last seven Championship games and have picked up just three points from their last five games to leave the automatic promotion spot in danger.

