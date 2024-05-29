1 hour ago

West Bromwich Albion forward Brandon Thomas-Asante has received his debut call-up to the Black Stars squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.

The 23-year-old Ghanaian attacker showcased exceptional form for the Championship club throughout the recently concluded season.

Notably, he contributed 12 goals and 2 assists across various competitions, playing a pivotal role in West Brom's campaign as they narrowly missed out on Premier League promotion.

Thomas-Asante's consistent and impressive performances have earned him a deserved spot in the Black Stars squad for the first time in his career.

The squad includes seasoned players such as Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Kudus, Ernest Nuamah, Alexander Djiku, among others.

Additionally, notable returns to the team feature Arsenal star Thomas Partey, Kamaldeen Sulemana of Southampton, and Fenerbahçe’s Alexander Djiku.

However, there's a notable absence as captain Andre Ayew has been omitted from the squad for the upcoming crucial assignments, despite his stellar performance in the just-concluded French Ligue 1 season.

Preparations for the 2026 World Cup qualifying matches will kick off on Thursday, May 30, 2024, at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon.

Ghana will then face Mali on June 6 at Stade 26 Mars in Bamako before hosting Central Africa Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium on June 10.

With Ghana currently occupying the 4th spot in Group I after a mixed start in the qualifiers, securing maximum points in both games becomes imperative as they aim to strengthen their position in the race for World Cup qualification.