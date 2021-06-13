3 hours ago

The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) in the West Gonja Municipality in the Savannah Region has announced that it will this week add to its educational messaging the need for its clients to plant trees.

Municipal Manager of the scheme, Sumani Inusah disclosed this on Friday after he led staff of the scheme to plant trees as part of the Green Ghana project.

They planted mahogany and mango seedlings at the municipal and the regional offices of the Authority.

The Green Ghana project is an initiative by the Government of Ghana to recover the country’s lost vegetative cover.

Ghanaians were mobilized to plant five million trees under the project on Friday.

Speaking to citinewsroom.com after the exercise, Sumani Inusah said the project could not have come at a better time for the residents of the municipality.

“We need to take a cue from this Green Ghana project to educate our people to plant trees and as a scheme in the West Gonja Municipality, we will add it to our messaging because when the disaster happens and people fall sick, we have to stress our funds to pay for our clients,” he added.

He said following three rainstorms that have hit the Damongo township in the first quarter of the year, the Green Ghana initiative is an opportunity for residents to plant trees to serve as windbreaks to their homes.

“You know Damongo has been hit by rainstorm three times this year alone and this project by the government has come at an opportune time, we must use these trees to serve as windbreaks to our homes, so I encourage every resident to at least plant some around his or her house.”