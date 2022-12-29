34 minutes ago

Interim Academy Manager of West Ham United Kenny Brown is delighted that English-born Ghanaian forward Gideon Kodua has agreed his first professional deal with the Club.

Kodua put pen to paper on his first professional contract with the Hammers at the Club’s iconic Chadwell Heath training ground and becomes the third Academy talent to agree professional terms in recent weeks, following Callum Marshall and Ollie Scarles.

The 18-year-old has scored seven goals in eleven appearances for the U18s so far this season and made his debut for the U21s in October, featuring four times for the development side in all competitions.

Brown said: “We are delighted to agree professional terms with Gideon. His hard work, application, professionalism and consistency for our senior Academy teams are each worthy of individual mention, and it has been a delight to see him continue to develop.

“Everyone in the Academy is now eager to see Gideon continue his progression and we all wish him the very best for the remainder of the season and beyond.”