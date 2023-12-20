20 minutes ago

West Ham United manager David Moyes has praised the outstanding performance of attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus since joining the club, particularly highlighting his recent brace in the team's Premier League victory over Wolves.

With nine goals across all competitions, including five in the Premier League, Kudus has made a significant impact for the Hammers since his arrival.

Moyes acknowledged the challenges of adapting to the Premier League, especially for players transitioning from foreign leagues, but he expressed delight at Kudus' quick adjustment and impressive form.

"He's made a brilliant start here. I always say it's not easy for boys coming over from other leagues to do well in the Premier League initially.

He's done great. He's all-round a really good player, and we're really thrilled," commented Moyes.

Despite Kudus' anticipated absence in January due to international duty with the Ghana national team at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, Moyes remains optimistic about the player's long-term contribution to the club.

Kudus' integration into the West Ham squad has been seamless, with his pace, skill, and finishing ability earning him recognition as a fan favourite and a potential mainstay in the team.