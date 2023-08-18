4 hours ago

West Ham United has joined the ranks of English Premier League clubs expressing interest in Ghanaian midfielder Kudus Mohammed from Ajax. The 23-year-old midfielder, who was previously close to a move to Brighton and Hove Albion, is now the subject of negotiations with West Ham as they seek to strengthen their squad.

Brighton's potential transfer for Kudus Mohammed fell through due to disagreements over a release clause.

Despite reaching a €40 million agreement with Ajax and personal terms with the player, Brighton's refusal to include a minimum release clause led to the breakdown of the deal.

As West Ham faces the likelihood of losing Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta to Manchester City, Kudus Mohammed has emerged as an attractive option for the club as a replacement.

The Ghanaian midfielder's exceptional performances for Ajax in the previous season have garnered attention from multiple Premier League teams.

With Kudus Mohammed's contract at Ajax set to expire in the summer of 2025, his market value is estimated at an impressive €40 million.

The midfielder showcased his immense talent during the last campaign, contributing 18 goals and 7 assists in 41 appearances across all competitions.

While various top Premier League clubs, including Arsenal, Brighton, Newcastle United, Manchester United, and Liverpool, have expressed interest in Kudus Mohammed, West Ham United is now actively engaged in talks to secure his services.

As the summer transfer window remains open, Kudus Mohammed's potential departure from Ajax signifies an exciting new chapter in his career.

The young Ghanaian midfielder is poised to embrace new opportunities and challenges as he continues to evolve and progress in the world of European football.