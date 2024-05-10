41 minutes ago

West Ham United could face the prospect of losing Mohammed Kudus during the upcoming summer transfer window, with the Ghanaian international attracting significant interest from European clubs.

Since his move from Ajax to the London club, Kudus has emerged as a pivotal player for the Hammers, showcasing his talent with 12 goal involvements in his debut Premier League season.

Despite initial interest from clubs like Arsenal, Brighton, and Chelsea before joining West Ham, Kudus's impressive performances have now drawn attention from multiple European sides, raising speculation about his future.

Sources reported by Football Insider suggest that Kudus is being closely monitored by several clubs, indicating that West Ham may need to engage in negotiations for his potential transfer.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder has been in fine form, notching up 13 goals and five assists in 43 appearances this season.

However, amidst transfer speculation surrounding Kudus, West Ham United is facing the likelihood of missing out on European qualification for the 2024-25 campaign due to a recent dip in form.