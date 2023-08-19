5 hours ago

Dutch football giants Ajax have declined a bid from West Ham United for Ghanaian midfielder Kudus Mohammed, as the offer did not meet the club's valuation of the player.

Despite Kudus Mohammed's desire to move to a new club, Ajax is determined to retain their prized asset.

West Ham United has joined the list of English Premier League teams interested in acquiring Ghanaian midfielder Kudus Mohammed from Ajax.

The 23-year-old midfielder, who was previously close to a transfer to Brighton and Hove Albion, is now the subject of negotiations with West Ham as they seek to bolster their squad.

Brighton's potential deal for Kudus Mohammed fell through due to disagreements over a release clause.

Even though they had reached a €40 million agreement with Ajax and agreed on personal terms with the player, the absence of a minimum release clause led to the breakdown of the agreement.

With West Ham potentially losing Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta to Manchester City, Kudus Mohammed has emerged as a promising option for the club to fill the gap.

Kudus Mohammed's standout performances for Ajax in the previous season have attracted the attention of several Premier League teams.

With his contract at Ajax expiring in the summer of 2025, his market value is estimated at an impressive €40 million.

Having showcased his exceptional talent during the last campaign, contributing 18 goals and 7 assists in 41 appearances across all competitions, Kudus Mohammed has become a sought-after player in the Premier League.

While various top clubs, including Arsenal, Brighton, Newcastle United, Manchester United, and Liverpool, have expressed their interest in the Ghanaian midfielder, West Ham United is currently engaged in active negotiations to secure his services.

As the summer transfer window remains open, Kudus Mohammed's potential move from Ajax marks an exciting new chapter in his career.

The young midfielder is poised to embrace fresh opportunities and challenges as he continues his journey in European football.