57 minutes ago

Portuguese giants FC Porto are set to complete a move for English born Ghanaian teenager Benicio Baker-Boaitey in the coming week.

The highly-rated 16-year-old winger has confirmed his departure from West Ham after failing to reach agreement over a professional contract.

Baker-Boaitey has previously held talks with Champions League finalists Bayern Munich, Paris St Germain and Benfica but arrived in Portugal last week and is expected to sign for the Portuguese champions before linking up with their U19s.

West Ham would gain around £190,000 in compensation.

The player has been touring most clubs in Europe having been to German side Bayern Munich and Borrusia Monchengladbach.

He is eligible to play for Ghana the country of his parents although he has played for the England U-16 side.