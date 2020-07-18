4 hours ago

An all-women group "attracted to the National Democratic Congress" based in the Western Region, Western Dynamic Ladies, have congratulated Prof. Jane Nana Opoku-Agyemang following her nomination as the running mate of flag bearer John Mahama, assuring her of their "unflinching support".

The Western Dynamic Ladies believe the selection of Prof Opoku-Agyemang marks a a victory for affirmative action in Ghana.

In a statement copied to ghanaguardian.com, the WDL heaped praises on John Dramani Mahama for the confidence by which he made the selection.

Read the full statement below

Western Dynamic Ladies wishes to join numerous Ghanaians to extend our congratulations to Prof. Jane Nana Opoku-Agyemang for her nomination as a first ever Woman Running Mate of a major political party in Ghana.

We are attracted to NDC because it always stands for inclusive and participatory democracy for all.

And her appointment has rekindled the believes and confidence in the party. Therefore, we salute NDC for the desire to give equal opportunity to every Ghanaian irrespective of gender, ethnicity and religion.

NDC has once again demonstrated in actions it’s believe in Women Empowerment.We thank the Flagbearer of the party, H. E. John Dramani Mahama and the entire NDC for the

confidence he reposed in Ghanaian women.

This is a victory for affirmative action in Ghana. It has been a long wait since the inception of the 1992 Republic Constitution. Indeed, the glass ceiling has been shattered.

The unanimous endorsement by Council of Elders and National Executives Committee for her

nomination as the running mate to H. E. John Dramani Mahama signifies her dignity, credibility,

integrity and incorruptibility she brought onto the presidential ticket. Great woman by all

standards.

The selection of Prof. Jane Nana Opoku-Agyemang as the Running Mate of party will eventually bring dignity and integrity to the Office of the Vice President.

The Western Dynamic Ladies considers her as a role model for many Ghanaians especially young ladies and women. Her tremendous contributions and achievements in academia and ministry of education has endeared her to many Ghanaians.

We, the Dynamic Ladies;, therefore, assure the presidential ticket of H. E. John Dramani Mahama and Prof. Jane Nana Opoku-Agyemang our unflinching support.

We shall criss-crossed Western Region to canvas for votes of young ladies and women for a resounding victory in 2020 general elections.

Signed

Portia Duncan

Regional Coordinator

Western Region.