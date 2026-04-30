Western North: FDA seizes over 2,000 cans of banned alcoholic energy drinks

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) in the Western North Region has confiscated 2,151 cans—equivalent to about 89 cartons—of prohibited alcoholic energy drinks containing stimulants during a market surveillance exercise.

The operation, conducted by the FDA’s Market Surveillance Team with support from the Ghana Police Service, targeted several communities including Asawinso and Dwenase in the Sefwi Wiawso Municipality, Awaso and Bibiani in the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipality, and Juaboso in the Juaboso District.

Products seized during the exercise included Bullet Vodka Drink, Vody Vodka Mixed Drink, Cody’s Vodka Energy Drink, Jojo Carbonated Vodka Mix and Bel Ice Vodka Energy Mix Drink.

Western North Regional Director of the FDA, Albert Ankomah, told the Ghana News Agency that the exercise followed a directive from the Authority’s Director of Regional Operations earlier this month.

He explained that the directive was intended to verify compliance with the FDA’s earlier order for importers, manufacturers and distributors to withdraw alcoholic drinks mixed with stimulants from the market by the end of March 2026.

Mr Ankomah said the operation was aimed at removing the banned products from circulation while also sensitising traders on the prohibition.

He commended the Narcotics Control Commission for its collaboration in the exercise, noting that joint efforts were key to sanitising the market.

The Regional Director also cautioned media organisations to secure advertising permits from the FDA before promoting products, warning that failure to comply could attract fines of up to GH¢25,000.

Retailers were advised to desist from selling alcoholic energy drinks, which he described as illegal, while manufacturers were urged to rebrand their products to avoid sanctions.

Mr Ankomah indicated that the surveillance exercise would be sustained across the region to ensure all unauthorised products are removed from the market.