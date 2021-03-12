1 hour ago

The Western North grassroots agenda (WENGA) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has congratulated their National campaign manager for the 2020 general election, Peter Mac Manu and his team for the tremendous job they executed before and after the December 7th 2020 presidential elections.

According to them, the marvellous job of Peter Mac-Manu and his team left the Supreme Court Justices no option than to confirm and approve the declaration made by the electoral commission national returning officer, Mrs Jean Adukwei Mensah.

They stated categorically that, it's on records and well-established fact that, the 2020 campaign team for their party of which chairman, Peter Mac Manu spearheaded was able to collate all the pink sheets from the 38,622 polling stations approved by the Electoral Commission of Ghana in the 2020 election.

The 275 constituency collation results forms and the 16 regional collation results forms were all collated in less than 24 hours after the election.

Speaking to the media, Mr Addo Harry who is popularly known as Ogyaba the secretary of the grassroots said it takes only a leader who is an effective grassroots mobilizer, to lead and perfectly execute this bottom-up approach in less than 24 hours and even it's worth sharing that, their main political opponent National Democratic Congress (NDC) has not been able to collate their own presidential results, though the election is over two months after the declaration.

He finally made it clear that the role played by Mr Peter Mac Manu in the 2016 and 2020 elections had confirmed the long-standing belief that, he is the grassroots grandfather and as grassroots advocators, they can't close their mouth on his tremendous efforts and achievements that have sustained the party in power.