The Western Regional Football Association has announced the appointment of a 11-member Media and Special Initiative committee, as part of moves to increase publicity.

Headed by experienced sports journalists Mr. Albert Owusu Ababio and Stephen Kwame Yeboah, the committee’s core mandate shall be to develop and oversee a workable media and publicity policy for the association and to incorporate viable and feasible special initiative campaigns for the ultimate rebuilding of the association’s image.

Below are the full members of the Media Committee

1. Albert Owusu Ababio – Chairman

2. Stephen Kwame Yeboah – Vice

3. Kyei Yaw Baffour

4. James K. Mensah

5. Kwasi Abronomah

6. Samuel Enyan

7. Charles Baffour Nsiah

8. Isaac Bonah

9. Oti Assirifie Mensah Joseph

10. Macaben Afful

11. Abdul Rahman.

The committee shall work directly with the secretariat through the communications department to implement their policies to desirable lengths.