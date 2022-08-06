2 hours ago

General Manager of Accra Great Olympics, Oluboi Commodore has poured cold water on the departure of his coach Annor Walker.

The coach has reportedly agreed to become the new coach of newly promoted FC Samartex and has reportedly signed a two-year contract.

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi-based Abusua FM, the club chief denied claims that Annor Walker is no longer their coach.

"We have a contract with Annor Walker, he's not informed us he wants to leave, so as we speak he's still our Head coach."

He has been in charge of the wonder club since their promotion to the elite division but has now decided to change the scenery with Sareboi the new destination.

Annor Walker is reported to have signed a two-year deal with the Timber boys that will keep him at the club until 2024.

Walker previously coached local teams; Nania FC, Kpando Hearts of Lions and Berekum Chelsea.

He is currently the coach of the local Black Stars team called Black Galaxies.