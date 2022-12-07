4 hours ago

Vice President of the Ghana Football Association(GFA), Mark Addo has revealed that his outfit has a succession plan to replace former Black Stars coach Otto Addo.

The deputy Borussia Dortmund coach left his role with the national team after Ghana's dismal 2-0 defeat to familiar foes Uruguay in their last Group H game at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Otto Addo took charge of the team in March 2022 after helping Ghana secure qualification for the World Cup in a two-legged play-off against Nigeria.

After the play- off, his contract was extended by the Ghana FA for six months till after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

‘’We knew that Coach (Otto Addo) will be leaving in six months, so we do have a succession plan’’ Mark Addo told the press.

‘’We just going through the process, it’s a process, you know the Ghana Football Association works with different stakeholders in this decision-making process’’.

‘’Like I said, first thing is to get our reports in quickly, have a meeting within our stakeholders, including the President, the Executive Council and Government and once that is done, we will make a decision on his successor. So yes, we have a plan’’ he added.

The likes of Chris Hughton have been linked with the vacant Black Stars job.