Usman Abdallah, Super Eagles Assistant Coach, is confident that his side will overcome the Black Galaxies of Ghana in the final CHAN qualifiers for the tournament which starts next year in Algeria.

Ghana has failed to play at the last three editions of the CHAN tournament despite reaching the finals in the first few editions.

The tournament will come on early next year in Algeria in what will be the 7th edition of the CHAN tournament which started in 2009 in Ivory Coast.

He says that the current crop of players in camp have the experience as some of them have played for the Super Eagles team and will triumph over Ghana.

“With the crop of players currently in camp, we have all it takes to qualify for the CHAN in Algeria.

“We have good set of players from the local league, some of them have played in the main super Eagles, so the exposure is there,” he said.

Ghana will play Nigeria in the first leg of the CHAN 2023 qualifiers at the Cape Coast Stadium on Saturday, 28th August 2022 before the second leg is played in Abuja on 3rd September 2022.

The first leg will take place at 3pm this afternoon at the Cape Coast Stadium.