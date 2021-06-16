1 hour ago

Real Estate Company Summer Tide is alleging that some persons in possession of military uniforms, ammunition and guns have attacked their staff.

The company says an incident occurred on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Adeiso, where trucks carrying their sand from the site were stopped, attacked, and some workers arrested.

Chief Executive Officer Samuel Atsu Forson addressing a press conference on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, the arrack was stagged in a Rambo style.

He alleged that the persons who are suspected to be land guards fired indiscriminately, injuring two of their workers in the process.

He told the journalists that the suspected land guards were in military uniforms, boots and had Police Uniforms together with a bag full of ammunition, side pistols, pump-action guns.

According to him, the attackers made away with Ghc96,700 belonging to the company.

The company accused the Mponuahene of Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council, Barimah Tabiri, of instigating the attack.

The CEO added that some five persons were arrested and kept in custody but have been released following ”orders from above”.

The founder of the company, Togbe Aga, who is also the Ewe Chief of Sapeiman, wondered how civilians could abuse others and fire gunshots at people.

He said they would be forced to defend themselves if this attack is repeated.

According to him, they have been duly registered by the Minerals Commission, the Environmental Protection Agency and other bodies to operate hence their activities cannot be illegal.

He appealed to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh, to investigate the matter especially the possession of the guns and ammunition.

He disputed claims that the incident occurred because of a land litigation issue adding, the activities carried out by the company are genuine and recognised.

He said even if there are parties aggrieved, they should use appropriate means and not use violence.



Meanwhile, the Mponuahene of Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council, Barimah Tabiri has made it clear to all sand wining contractors that the battle of Okyeman fighting against sand wining contractors has begun and that nothing can stop the Okyeman task force from protecting its lands.

He justified the exchanges that the company complained of saying it was the task force preventing the activities of sand winners.

Source: Rainbowradioonline.com