6 hours ago

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia says the New Patriotic Party government has undertaken “immeasurable and incomparable” developmental projects within the last six years.

Despite the challenges faced by the economy, Dr. Bawumia said Ghanaians should be thankful for having the NPP government manning the affairs of the country.

Speaking at the 2022 thanksgiving service of the New Patriotic Party organized at the party’s headquarters at Asylum Down in Accra, Dr. Bawumia said the NPP’s tenure has recorded the completion of a number of projects despite the global economic downturn which affected Ghana.

He said, unlike others who only make claims with no grounds to back them, there are facts and figures to corroborate the good works and sacrifices of the NPP government since assuming office in January 2017.

“Since being in office for the last six years, and according to the data available, we have created more jobs than any other government in the history of the Fourth Republic, and we have built more roads, we have built more classrooms, we have built more railways, and we have also built more factories than any other government since independence.”

“We have built more interchanges than any other government in the Fourth Republic,” he added.

Source: citifmonline