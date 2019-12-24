1 hour ago

President of the Republic, Nana Akufo-Addo has stated his administration has done enough for Ghanaians to entrust power into their hands again come 2020.

Speaking at the party’s Annual delegates conference at the Trade Fair centre in Accra, he said he has personally visited all the 16 regions across the country and there is a clarion call for his return to continue with the good work he is doing for the people of Ghana.

"There is a certain a man in some party who wants to return to power, but what is his campaign message. What record does he have to show? I can tell you confidently that he has no programme for 2020."

"Former President Mahama is coming back to deceive Ghanaians and that Ghanaians should be aware of his numerous promises and fail policies," he added.

Touching on the party’s impending primaries which will be coming off in April, he asked for the primaries to be conducted in an extremely peaceful, sensible and serene manner.

"We should all remember that the party is bigger than our individual differences."

"As a party in government, Ghanaians are looking up to us to make a difference, so we should not disappoint them," he stated.

"The NPP is over 70 years old and so we should not take the peace within the party for granted. Let us stand together for victory 2020."

Delegates and functionaries of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) converged at the Trade Fair centre at La in Accra, for their annual delegates Conference.

This year’s Conference and Rally was held on the theme: ‘We have performed better – 4 more to do more’.