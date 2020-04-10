1 hour ago

General Manager for Accra Hearts of Oak, Mr Frederick Moore says that the club has had a succesful transfer window so far.

The phobians have been able to add three new players to the playing squad during the second transfer window.

Despite the suspension of football due to the coronavirus pandemic, the transfer window has been opened for business with clubs strengthening their squad.

According Mr Moore , the club was able to get about 70% of players that were targeted in the transfer window.

"We've got about 70% of the players that we targeted". he told Sikka Sports in an interview.

"We've got players that we might let go on loan to get playing time".

The phobians added three players to their squad with the capture of Abednego Tetteh,Danjuma Ademola Kuti and Nigerien midfielder Mamane Lawali.

Hearts of Oak had a topsy turvy first round although they have one outstanding game but it was a bag of mixed results for a club of their stature and would want to turn the corner when the league resumes.