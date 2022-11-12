28 minutes ago

Former Ghana coach C.K Akonnor is optimistic about the chances of the Black Stars chances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He says that the Black Stars has an intelligent technical bench that will help the team navigate the murky waters in the gulf region at the Mundial.

Ghana is yet to officially announce its 26-man squad list for the tournament in Qatar with that expected to be done on Monday from the provisional 55-man list that was announced.

Akonnor believes Ghana has a good bench to make inroads at the tournament in Qatar.

“We have intelligent coaches and technical men to handle the players and I strongly believe that we can do something," the former Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak gaffer told GHOne TV.

Ghana will play their last friendly match against Switzerland on November 17 at the Baniyas Club Stadium in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates before heading to Qatar to participate in the World Cup tournament.

The Black Stars is in the same group alongside Korea, Portugal and familiar foes Uruguay.

Ghana will open its campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha before facing South Korea four days later at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up its group stage adventure with old nemesis Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.