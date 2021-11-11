2 hours ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has learnt bitter lessons from the 2020 general elections, that is according to former President John Dramani Mahama.

Mr Mahama was the Party's flagbearer in the election said the NDC hopes to build on its experience in the 2020 elections and work towards making future elections better.

“We in the NDC have duly learned useful, if even, bitter lessons from the entire (election 2020) episode,” Mr. Mahama said.

The former President and the Electoral Commission have since the election been at opposite sides on the general conduct of the elections, with Mr Mahama insisting the election was neither free nor fair, describing it as "the worst election" in the history of Ghana.

Mr Mahama who was speaking at a lecture, dubbed, ‘ThankGhana, Social Justice and A Sustainable Economy’, held at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra however noted that the NDC was ready to provide constructive inputs to prevent the shortcomings in the 2020 election from repeating themselves.

“We are willing to engage the Electoral Commission with constructive dialogue with a view to addressing the clear shortfalls of our present electoral system and fashion out one that meets the expectation of all if we are to avoid the unfortunate incidents of 2020.”

As part of this, Mr. Mahama said the NDC had been carrying out consultations with various stakeholders with a view to improving the electoral process.

The NDC has also made 34 recommendations it hopes will be adopted to reform the country’s electoral processes.

Although the Electoral Commission earlier directed the party to present its reforms to the Interparty Advisory Committee (IPAC) for dialogue, it later received the document.

Mr. Mahama noted that his party was looking forward “to having an opportunity with the Electoral Commission to discuss these reforms and their possible implementation."