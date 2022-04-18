2 hours ago

Asante Kotoko head coach Propser Nartey Ogum says that his side lost to Real Tamale United(RTU) and there is no blame game.

According to the gaffer his side could have scored earlier on if they had finished the chances that came their way before going down.

The league leaders lost by 2-1 to relegation threatened RTU at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale.

Speaking in his post-match interview, Coach Ogum expressed displeasure about how players did not play into instructions.

He said the team must accept the defeat and prepare for the next match of the league season.

“We created some good chances in especially in the early part of the game which we could have scored but we couldn’t, and I think it’s okay. We’ve lost and we have to accept it, no blame game. We just have to make sure that we go back as a unit like we came here and make sure that we get things done right and we move on, that’s all,” Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum told StarTimes in an interview.

Up next for Asante Kotoko, the team will face Legon Cities FC in the Ghana Premier League.