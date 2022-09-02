3 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says his government has invested heavily in the education sector, hence its significant improvement and quality.

Speaking on a local radio station in Kasoa as part of his two-day tour of the Central Region, the President said teacher motivation and the provision of adequate textbooks for students are evidence of his government’s commitment to the education sector.

He indicated that his government is also determined to expand infrastructure in the sector.

“There has been a significant improvement in the quality of education because we have made considerable investments into the sector. We have motivated teachers enough and also provided more textbooks for teaching and learning.”

“These show how committed we are to developing the education sector. We have also invested heavily into infrastructure and are willing to do more in the coming years.”

Source: citifmonline