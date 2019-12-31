1 hour ago

The Gbane Traditional Council has entreated the general public to dismiss reports that a group calling itself Leaders of Gbane for Peace and Development plans to picket against a mining firm in the town known as Pubortaaba and Yenyeya mining group.

The youth group in a petition to the Minister of Lands and Natural resources is demanding back 71.17 acres of land leased to Pubortaaba and Yenyeya mining group for their operations in 2013, accusing the mining group of breaching the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gbane community underpinning the lease.

The youth group claimed that, under the MoU, Pubortaaba and Yenyeya mining group were to provide social amenities for the Gbane community instead of a cash payment for the 50 years lease.

But the Chief of Gbane Naab Nabiyeng Volbazaah and elders of the Gbane community, in a statement signed by the secretary of the Chief, John Millim and copied citinewsroom.com described the petition by the Leaders of Gbane for Peace and Development as fictitious, baseless and should be disregarded.

Naab Nabiyeng Volbazaah, said, a number of projects such as the provision of potable drinking water, educational infrastructure, construction of some feeder roads in the area and yearly scholarships for needy students have been successfully executed under the MoU in the Gbane community.

He added that, while Pubortaaba and Yenyeya mining group is adhering to the implementation road map of the MOU with the Gbane community, the Ghane traditional council shall not allow any group of people to disturb the investment environment of the community for their selfish interest.

“We also wish to caution any sponsor or company associating itself with the activities of this group to desist immediately or risk incurring the wrath of the traditional council. We shall resist with all our might any group that attempts to threaten the peace of Gbane community be it picketing or demonstration”.

REGARDING A GROUP’S INTENT TO PICKET AT SHAANXI MINING GHANA LIMITED

It has come to the attention of the leadership of the Gbane community (Chief, Teng-Ndaanam, Assemblyman, elders and opinion leaders), that a group calling itself Leaders of Gbane for Peace and Development, has caused a publication to be circulated titled “Mass picketing looms as natives demand return of land from Shaanxi” regarding a land the community leased to Shaanxi Mining Ghana Mineral Processing Company in May, 2013.

Kindly take note of the following:

Neither the Chief of Gbane nor any of the Teng-ndaanam (landlords) and Assemblyman have authorized/sanctioned any petition purported to be from a group called Leaders of Gbane for peace and development regarding the implementation of the MOU signed between Gbane community and Shaanxi Mining Ghana Mineral Processing Company. The group is simply a misrepresentation of the community who have shown gross disrespect to the skin and shall face the full rigors of our tradition. We disassociate ourselves from the distasteful tone of that petition.

The leadership of Gbane community wish to state unequivocally that the community and the company are both fully committed to the MOU signed in 2013. Most of the facilities listed in the MOU have been implemented and plans are underway for the company to construct a quarters for nurses and teachers in the community. It is therefore a surprise that a group would emerge from Gbane intending to picket to demand for return of the land leased to the company.

The Chief and all stakeholders of Gbane community wish to call on the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, Minerals commission and the Upper East Regional Minister and all other government agencies to ignore and treat with contempt the purported petition from the group.

It is also not true that hundreds of natives are reportedly warming up to feature in any form of picketing against the company. These are certainly not our natives.

The MOU between Gbane community and Shaanxi

The late Chief of Gbane community Naab Pubortaaba Naabil leased a parcel of land of 71.16 acres to Shaanxi for residential, office and machinery installation purpose in May, 2013. The land was valued but the late Chief in consultation with his council of elders decided not to receive cash monetary consideration but demanded for the provision of certain amenities and facilities for the 50 years period of the leased.

Below are the amenities`/facilities and implementation report on each item:

One nine (9) classroom block with two (2) offices and two (2) store rooms to be constructed for the community within the 2013/2014 academic year.

We wish to state with excitement that this project has been completed and handed over to the community. This school has been is used for two years now. It is therefore doubtful if this purported group is from Gbane and have not seen this school. Mr. Tii-roug Yaro Zumah, the group convener can testify to this as a fact. He is only being mischievous.

Two (2) scholarships at a time shall be provided for brilliant but needy students from Gbane community to pursue secondary/Tertiary education in public institutions in Ghana.

The company has fulfilled this provision, some students have benefited and some are currently on this scholarship. This can be verified from the convener of the group Mr. Tii-roug Yaro Zumah.

The company shall undertake repairs/maintenance of access routes within the Gbane community.

The company has created and continue to maintain more than six access routes within the community opening it up to surrounding communities. Even a child in Gbane community can confirm this as a fact.

Priority of employment for members of Gbane community.

The company has respected this local/community content employment policy and that is why over 80% of the company workforce is from Gbane and its surrounding communities. This can easily be verified from the company employment database.

Provision of pool/dam for the Gbane community.

The community have had a discussion with the company to construct a Nurses quarters in replace of the Pool/dam. A site is to be identified soon for construction work to begin early next month.

Provision of one library/ICT facility for the Gbane community and provision of a social center.

The community and the company are still in discussion over these projects for possible reviews and to fixed new date for execution.

Provision of five (5) places of convenience (KVIP type).

The company was about to implement this project when the then secretary to Gbane Chief, the convener of this group Mr. Tii-roug Yaro Zumah, fraudulently wrote letters to the company requesting for the project value to be converted into cash consideration without the knowledge of the Chief and his elders. The attention of the late Chief was drawn to this request and he denied knowledge of it and subsequently dismissed Mr. Tii-roug Yaro Zumah as secretary to the palae. This issue forestalled the project, but discussions on the project have resumed.

We do not want to dignify claims of the whereabouts of Gbane Chief, some non-indigenous traditional rulers superintending over affairs of Gbane. This is a group with a malicious agenda intend to mislead and throw out anything to the public. If this fictitious group existed in Gbane they would not be making these claims.

The leadership Gbane community is focused and committed to providing a congenial investment atmosphere for Shaanxi and all other mining activities in Gbane community. We respectfully therefore entreat the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, Minerals Commission and the Upper East Regional Minister to dismiss any petition from a group purporting to be from Gbane community calling themselves Leaders of Gbane for peace and development.

This is a group describing traditional rulers as wicked and intending to disturb peace and heighten tension in the community. We call on the security agencies to monitor and track down the activities of this group and the convener.

To conclude, the Chief, elders, Assemblyman and youth will not seat aloof and allow any group of people to disturb the investment environment in Gbane community for their selfish interest. We also wish to caution any sponsor or company associating itself with the activities of this group to desist immediately or risk incurring the wrath of the traditional council. We shall resist with all our might any group that attempts to threaten the peace of Gbane community, be it picketing or demonstration.

It is our considered view, that authorities and stakeholders should dismiss and treat this purported petition from a group called leaders of Gbane for peace and development with outright disdain.

