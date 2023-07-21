3 hours ago

The National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO) has dispelled the claims that the outfit diverted funds meant for paying food suppliers.

Some disgruntled food suppliers alleged during their picketing a few weeks ago that the Buffer Stock Company had diverted money from the Education Ministry to defray their loans.

The suppliers were demanding the payment of over GH₵270 million for food supplied to various senior high schools across the country under the Free SHS policy.

In response to the allegations, the CEO of Buffer Stock Company, Hanan Abdul-Wahab, said the claims are untrue as the company is committed to paying all debts owed to its creditors.

“Between 2021, 2022, and 2023, the entire Free SHS feeding budget is far more than even GH₵480 million, so it is clear that the figure is not correct. We have not received money from the Ministry that is meant to be paid to suppliers that we have not paid.

“The report is not true, and we are very focused on making sure that we will make life very comfortable for our suppliers.”

Source: citifmonlin