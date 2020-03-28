40 minutes ago

The Chief Executive Officer of Bechem United Nana Kwasi Darlington says his club have not received any offers from Kumasi Asante Kotoko for the services of their in-demand winger Yaw Anorl.

Anorl has been linked to several clubs in the local media with Asante Kotoko and Legon Cities all showing an interest in the talented winger.

Nana Kwasi Darlington earlier in the week revealed in an interview with OTEC FM that the club will embark on a massive sale of some of its key players during the transfer window.

"Both foreign and local clubs have made inquiries on five (5) top players of Bechem untied, Prince Adu Kwabena, Charles Amponsah, Moro Salifu, Yaw Anorl, and Owusu Boakye are players to be sold out to different clubs both foreign and Ghana," he told OTEC FM.

But with regard to Yaw Anorl he admits he has been contacted by the porcupine warriors in the past but has not received any official offer from Kotoko.

“Kotoko called me some time ago to ask about Yaw Anorl but there is no official offer on the table for the player,” he said