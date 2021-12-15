28 minutes ago

The Minister for Youth and Sports (MOYS), Ussif Mustapha has revealed that they have received a mere $2million out of the projected $25million they expected to raise for the Black Stars from corporate Ghana.

President Akufo-addo in April this year at a breakfast meeting with corporate Ghana urged them to help raise $25million that will be used by the Black Stars to prepare for the 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifier and the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

"It can be recalled that His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo invited corporate Ghana to a breakfast meeting in order to raise about $25m US Dollars to support government’s funding of our various national teams, especially the Black Stars," Ussif said in a statement to Parliament on Tuesday December 14, 2021.

"So far, corporate Ghana has supported us to raise about $2m US Dollars, and I want to, on behalf of the President, thank all those who have fulfilled their pledges.

"I also want to appeal to those who are yet to fulfill their pledges to do so because there are many upcoming international competitions for our national teams."

Black Stars will open camp in Doha, Qatar on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 ahead of the 33rd edition to the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

They will play three International friendly matches in Qatar before they will depart Doha for Yaoundé on Friday, January 7, 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.