Head coach of reigning Ghana Premier League champions, Samuel Boadu says that his side have worked on their goal scoring.

The phobians recorded a 3-1 win over Dreams FC in their match day 27 clash at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

It is the second consecutive game that Hearts of Oak have won by three goals as last week they beat Accra Lions 3-0.

The win has taken Hearts into the third position in what has become a very difficult campaign for Hearts of Oak.

Speaking after the game coach Samuel Boadu admitted that Dreams Fc were tactically very good but he is happy that hard

'It was a very nice game. Both teams played well. As you know Dreams are tactically good. Two matches with six goals, that's what we expected. That has been our hallmark but it's quiet unfortunate people didn't see our goal scoring but with their advice. We have really worked on it."

Hearts will play Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on match day 28 in what will be 2nd vs 3rd on the league log.