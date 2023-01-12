2 hours ago

The Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association(GFA), Henry Asante Twum has revealed that his outfit has received more than 60 applications from coaches mostly expatriates to fill the vacant Black Stars job.

He says that the majority of the applicants are Europeans while there are a few coaches from South America but adds that there is no Ghanaian coach among the applicants.

Ghana is without a coach after Otto Addo ended his short stint with Ghana after taking over the job in March 2022 after the sacking of Milovan Rajevac who presided over a disastrous second stint.

The Dortmund coach guided Ghana to the World Cup but his side were eliminated at the group stages after defeats to Portugal, Uruguay and a win against Korea.

Speaking in an interview with Asempa FM on Tuesday, Henry Asante Twum revealed that the Ghana job is appealing reasons why there are a lot of applications.

“Maybe over 60 applications. The Black Stars is very attractive. You cannot have Mohammed Kudus in your team and think the Black Stars are not attractive. It is an attractive brand, no doubt about that,” the Ghana FA Communications Director said.

Henry Asante Twum added, “I’m never surprised that coaches are constantly applying. Most of them are from European countries and some too from South America.

“So far no Ghanaian coach has applied for the Black Stars job.”

Ghana is expected to name a new coach in the coming weeks as the qualifiers for 2024 AFCON looms large.