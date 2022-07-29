17 hours ago

The Ghana Police Service has said it has reviewed its recruits’ and cadets’ curriculum and training models.

The service says this will equip personnel with sophisticated crime-fighting techniques of global standards.

Speaking at a passing out ceremony of 847 recruits, the Director General of police CID, COP Isaacs Ken Yeboah called on personnel to exhibit professionalism in their line of duty.

He said there was the restructuring of training activities with expanded, improved facilities.

“By this, equal emphasis is now placed on field training with practical attachment to grain experience under close supervision of cadet officers,” he said.

Director-General in charge of Legal and Prosecution at the Ghana Police Service, COP Kofi Boakye speaking at the passing out of 612 recruits in the Ashanti Region also emphasised the need for discipline among police officers.

“Ours is a patriotic organisation. Ours is to work to ensure that all and sundry live in peace. You are therefore reminded of the overwhelming responsibility that comes with this career.”

Recent incidents of some police officers engaging in acts that are contrary to service procedure and surveys tagging the police service as the most perceived corrupt institution dominated media headlines.

These developments continue to be a worry for Police Chiefs, who are making efforts to better the name of the institution.

The Police Service is using its national passing out ceremony of recruits at the various police training schools to caution existing and new officers against breaches.

Source: citifmonline