3 hours ago

The National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party, Freddie Blay says the party has put together a special committee to assess the concerns of some party members over the recently held polling station executive elections.

He said the committee’s decisions will be upheld by the party and all the concerned parties will be expected to take note and act accordingly.

“We’ve set up a committee and we are taking care of these issues. Those who have grievances some can be accommodated and those that cannot be accommodated, it is unfortunate and there will be better times where they can take advantage of. This is in motion and we are doing that,” he said on Point of View.

The party’s polling station elections was fraught with many challenges with some members of the party protesting against what they describe as deliberate attempts by some constituency executives to deny them access to the forms.

They said some local executives in a bid to enhance the chances of their preferred candidates took actions that frustrated the attempts of other aspirants in their bid to submit their nominations for the polling station executive roles.

Areas such as Shama, Fomena, Manhyia North and Bantama witnessed such challenges, sparking discussions about the potential cracks within the party at the grassroots level. But according to Mr. Freddie Blay, the development is not as alarming as being projected.

He said the party is not enthused about aggrieved parties taking to the media and issuing threats of defection over concerns they have with regards to the electoral process, adding that the daecisions taken by the party and its special committee regarding the elections will be in the party’s interest and not any individual.

“Definitely, we accommodate people’s concerns but at the end of the day we take decisions that promote the interest of the party and not for the individuals or group. The happenings are unfortunate and we are trying to contain it. We have set up a committee that if people are saying we are not given the opportunity, they can use the processes… The fact that you have been denied [access to forms] doesn’t mean the whole sky should fall off or you should go to the media and make noise about it,” he added.