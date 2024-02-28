5 hours ago

Zambia coach Bruce Mwape has expressed confidence in his team's readiness to face the Black Queens of Ghana in the upcoming Paris 2024 Women’s Olympics third-round, second-leg qualifier at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Following their 1-0 victory over Ghana in the first leg at the Accra Sports Stadium, Mwape acknowledged the threat posed by the Black Queens but emphasized his side's preparedness for the challenge.

Speaking during a pre-match media briefing, Mwape highlighted the importance of remaining cautious despite their advantage from the first leg.

"We just need to be cautious because the game is not yet over until it is over. We still have 90 minutes to play here in Ndola," Mwape stated.

He underlined Zambia's determination to secure qualification to the Olympics for the second time, emphasizing the significance of the upcoming match.

With both teams eyeing a spot in the next round of the Olympic qualifiers, the stage is set for an intense and competitive encounter as Zambia aims to maintain their lead and book their ticket to Paris 2024.