10 hours ago

Former Black Star captain, Asamoah Gyan has urged the team to stay focused as they get ready to face swoen rivals Nigeria.

According to Gyan, the match could go either way but Ghana will have to stay focused and do what is needed to be done on the field to secure qualification.

Ghana stands in the way of Nigeria as they bid to make an appearance at the mundial after missing out the last two editions in Brazil and Russia respectively.

Nigeria appeared the most in form team at the African Cup of Nations but unfortunately they were just champions of the group stages where they won all three matches but the trophy was not given at that stage as they crashed out against Tunisia who qualified to the round of 16 as one of the best third place teams with just three points.

Ghana on the other hand exited the tournament after finishing bottom of their group that comprised Comoros, Gabon and Morocco.

“Ghana and Nigeria is a rivalry, you cannot predict,” Gyan told TV3 “ Anyone can win, so we just have to stay focused and do what they have to do on the field. That it is." he said.

Nigeria will face the Black Stars of Ghana in Cape Coast on March 24 before playing each other once again at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, on March 27.