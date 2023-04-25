43 minutes ago

Ghana and Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey has reassured fans of the club that they will try all they can to win their crunch fixture against Manchester City.

The Gunners have dropped six points in their last three matches in the English Premier League having drawn 2-2 before drawing 2-2 with West Hama and were also held by Premier League basement side Southampton.

This has opened the door for Pep Guardiola's Man City to mount a genuine charge for the league as the two sides clash on Wednesday evening at the Etihad Stadium.

According to Thomas Partey, winning at the Emirates is a possibility as he says his side must play their normal game.

Currently, the Gunners have a five-point lead over Man City while they have played two more matches than Pep Guardiola's side.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the Ghanaian midfielder who has had a stinker the last few matches admits that City is a tough opponent but they can win at the Etihad Stadium.

"I think everything depends on us - we have to go [to City] with the mentality to play football and play as we know. And, in the end, we have to try and win."

"We have to approach it as a game in that we do everything that we did from the beginning of the season and I am sure we can win if we do that."

"It's normal that we feel frustrated after Friday as we could have done better. We worked so hard during the week for the game."

"We cannot put our heads down because now is not the time to drop heads. We have to keep on fighting, we have to keep on pushing and in the end, we will get better results."

Man City will host Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in the top of table clash on Wednesday, 25th April, 2023 at 19:00GMT.