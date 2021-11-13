7 minutes ago

Head coach of the Black Stars, Milovan Rajevac says that his side needs a two goal difference win if they want to secure a place in the play offs of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars of Ghana drew 1-1 with Ethiopia at the Orlando Stadium in South Africa on Thursday with the draw handling the advantage to the South Africans going into the last match.

South Africa on the other hand defeated Zimbabwe 1-0 at the FNB Stadium same day Ghana drew with Ethiopia as they now have a two point advantage over Ghana going into the last game.

Speaking before the South Africa vs Zimbabwe game, Milovan Rajevac stated that with Ghana's draw, if South Africa gets any slim win his boys needs a win of 2 goal margin to qualify.

"If South Africa wins tonight, then we have to win with a two goal difference, very simple calculation. So we have to approach this seriously and we all have to do our best to make it happen." he told the GFA's in house media.

Ghana will take on South Africa at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday at 3pm in a must win game.