The National Democratic Congress (NDC), says it has won 10 out of the 16 regions in Ghana in the just ended 2020 general elections.

Speaking in a Press Conference Tuesday evening, former President and flagbearer of the NDC, Mr John Dramani Mahama stated emphatically that the NDC is in a comfortable lead and that nothing can be done to reverse that.

According to him, the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP), are peddling falsehood that they are leading when the results of the elections prove otherwise.

He, however, cautioned followers of the NDC to remain calm and wait for the electoral commission to come and officially declare the winner of the polls.

He went ahead to state that he is very confident the NDC has won the election as the results coming in have proven it. Mahama added the NDC has won 140 Parliamentary seats putting them in the majority.

Meanwhile, Ghanaians are in anticipation for the electoral commission to come out and pronounce the winner of the election.