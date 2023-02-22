50 minutes ago

Former Dutch player Jan Mulder has been gashing over the abilities of Ajax and Ghana midfielder Kudus Mohammed.

The Ghanaian International has been unstoppable for the Dutch giants this season but it was not an easy start to the campaign as he was benched often by former coach Alfred Schreuder.

At some point in the season the player put in a transfer request as he boycotted training seeking a transfer to English side Everton.

Kudus Mohammed has been involved in 16 goals across all competitions for his side this season.

“Kudus is Ajax’s best player. What a class player," Mulder told Ziggo Sport.

“Why didn’t he always play under Schreuder? He often sat on the bench!

“You let him play three or four games in a row and you immediately see his class.”

The Ghanaian International joined Ajax two season ago from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland and has been very impressive despite injuries disrupting his time.