43 minutes ago

For most part of his footballing career Jordan Ayew has lived with the criticism of being erratic and eccentric.

Unpredictability is another tag that has been imposed on him and rightly so. Jordan has for a chunk of his career been that guy who wows you this minute and then makes you question his footballing brain the next minute.

As evidenced in that solo run against Germany at the 2014 World Cup where after a good run, he had a chance to claim fame for being selfless but went for glory which ended with a feeble shot at Manuel Neuer.

His talent has never been in doubt but his progress and maturity has always been questioned.

He is quick and technically gifted but the ‘final ball’ has been the problem.

But if there is one person who has been consistent with his support of Jordan Ayew, then it’s his father, the great Abedi Ayew Pele.

At a time when Andre was doing well at both club level and Raheem was a Black Stars player, Abedi made a bold statement that Jordan is the most talented of the Ayew brothers.

“They are both my children and you take each person with his qualities. However, I am not the only person to say that Jordan is the most talented, even Andre also says that,” Abedi told Citi Fm.

“Jordan has got speed and he is very elegant and nice to watch. He is relaxed, skilful and has strength. He has got all the ingredients to be a good striker.

“In France, he proved it a couple of times but he is still young and we are working on him to be the best, not only in Ghana but in the world.” Abedi explained further: “He is not like Andre who imposes his authority immediately. Jordan takes time to get it going. That is the difference.”

People have often used this quote to jab Jordan and his dad but at Crystal Palace Jordan has so far shown that he is as good as his father believes he is.

