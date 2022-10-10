What Are 5 Cryptocurrencies Most Popular Today Worldwide? 

1 hour ago

Top 5 Popular Cryptocurrencies in 2022

Have you ever wondered what cryptocurrencies could make a good investment fit for your portfolio? Well, the time to stop wondering and start knowing has come! You do not need to play Australian online roulette and try to determine which the best cryptocurrency for you is right now, leaving it all to chance. But it’s not just a matter of which the best cryptocurrencies for investment are, but also which ones are the most popular as of right now.

That is why we have decided to put together a quick guide and help you better understand cryptocurrencies and what they have to offer. We have put together a list of five currencies that we know that you will appreciate, have heard about, and maybe you are looking to buy or investigate a little further. Let’s get started!

#1 Bitcoin

Bitcoin was here when it all started and in 2022, the cryptocurrency is more popular than it has ever been in the past. Warren Buffett and Jamie Dimon, two of the biggest financiers of our time, have begrudgingly accepted it, and Elon Musk has been playing with it for a while. His company, Tesla, even accepted payments in Bitcoin for its cars for a while there. Well, in any event, Bitcoin remains one of the most popular crypto options, plain and simple. The currency is more energy-consuming than it has ever been, but do you know what? This has not stopped it from actually succeeding, and this is the thing.

#2 Ethereum

Ethereum has just recently transitioned to a Proof of Stake model, which is brilliant. The currency has found a resurgence in interest, and to be quite honest with you, it was never actually subsiding too much. Ethereum and Bitcoin are generally seen as the two main cryptocurrencies out there. Ethereum is good for roulette games with high limits, and it’s also good as a storage of value. The currency is definitely tons of fun and a very worthwhile option for you to explore.

#3 Dogecoin

Who let the DOGE out, Elon Musk one rhetorically asked on Twitter. It was him as a matter of fact. This coin started as a pure joke, as you probably know, but it has become one of the most popular and robust cryptocurrencies – so much that development efforts were restarted so that the currency can be safe for consumers. It’s definitely a fun token and one that is being accepted by retailers and even investment banks. It’s listed on every major cryptocurrency exchange, and that is definitely something to tell you about the lasting power of Dogecoin.

#4 Tether USD

A stablecoin like no other, Tether USD is linked to the dollar's value, but it benefits from the fact that it’s based on the blockchain. It’s a digital dollar that can be transferred anywhere around the world in mere moments, and then again, it costs no fees to do that, and you can cash out your money instantly. It’s a fantastic way to actually get into cryptocurrencies, and it’s admittedly one of the safest ones.

Sure, the crash of the Terra and Luna tokens did raise some eyebrows, but that’s unrelated to the Terra USD, which has been nothing but a stellar choice for people interested in cryptocurrencies, plain and simple, and that is a fact.

#5 Ripple

Ripple has a slightly more risqué profile, but it’s one of the most popular cryptocurrencies out there for sure. To put it this way, cryptocurrency is definitely doing wonders in proving itself as a resilient member of the crypto family. Sure, it’s more volatile than other tokens, but its value is more or less linked to the value of Bitcoin and Ethereum. Also, Ripple Labs, the company behind the token, is winning cases against the US Securities and Exchange Commission, which has motivated many people to back it up as well.