American football is a popular and complex sport played primarily in the United States.

It features two teams of 11 players each, competing on a rectangular field with the objective of scoring points by advancing the ball into the opposing team's end zone. American football has a set of rules that govern gameplay and ensure fair competition.

Let’s start with the field. It is 100 yards long with 10-yard end zones at each end. Yard lines mark every 5 yards, and hash marks indicate each yard. The field is divided into two halves by the 50-yard line.

Two teams that try to score

Each team consists of offense, defense, and special teams.

The offense aims to score, the defense aims to prevent the opposing team from scoring, and special teams handle kicking and returning.

Now let’s review the scoring:



a touchdown awards 6 points;



after the touchdown, it is possible to win 1 more point from the 2-yard line or trying a 2-point conversion;



field goals are worth 3 points;



and a safety awards 2 points.

The game consists of four 15-minute quarters, with a halftime break. Each team has 4 attempts, known as downs, to advance the ball at least 10 yards. If successful, they receive another set of downs. If not, the other team gains possession. The clock stops for various reasons, such as incomplete passes or out-of-bounds plays.

The offensive team can either run the ball forward or pass it downfield. The defense aims to stop the offense through tackling or intercepting the ball. The quarterback, the offensive leader, either hands off the ball to a running back or throws it to a receiver. The offense can use various formations and strategies to confuse the defense.

Finally, penalties are enforced for rule violations and can result in yardage loss or automatic first downs. Common penalties include holding, pass interference, false starts, and personal fouls. The severity of the penalty varies depending on the offense committed.

Disclaimer:

1XBET is regulated by the Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board. Betting is addictive and can be psychologically harmful

25+