Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah, a lecturer of the Central University in Accra, has advised Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto to turn over a new leaf.

He slammed the Agric Minister saying he has an arrogant character.

Approval of Ministers-Designate

Parliament has approved thirteen (13) nominees of the President for Ministerial appointments.

The nominees include Mr. Albert Kan-Dapaah for National Security, Hon Dominic Nitiwul for Defence, Ms Shirley Ayorkor Botchey for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Hon. Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum for Education, Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu for Parliamentary Affairs, Hon Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh for Energy, and Hon Dan Botwe for Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development.

The rest are Hon Ambrose Dery for Interior, Hon Ignatius Baffour Awuah for Employment and Labour Relations, Hon Sarah Adwoa Sarfo for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto for Food and Agriculture, Hon Mavis Hawa Koomson for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development and Hon Kojo Oppong Nkrumah for Information Ministry.

Be Humble!

Speaking to host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', Dr. Otchere-Ankrah sermonized Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto to humble himself.

He recounted that there are lots of disturbing complaints about the character of the Agric Minister and called on him to change his character.

Dr. Otchere-Ankrah stressed; "You don't lose anything if you humble yourself. You better humility, not through humiliation . . . There's one thing being assertive and being proud. They're two distinct things . . . We must all humble ourselves.''

" . . what do you lose if you're humble?" he asked.