1 hour ago

The earlier directive by telecommunications giant, MTN Ghana, that its mobile money customers can no longer make transactions without a valid national identification card, has kickstarted.

The move according to the company, is to reduce mobile money fraud transactions significantly.

Chief Executive of MobileMoney Limited at MTN Ghana, Eli Hini, explained that the new system is expected to prevent the illegal practice where some people use mobile money wallets registered in the name of other persons due to the irregularities in the SIM registration.

He said the accepted ID cards are Ghana card, Passport, Voter ID, Drivers license, SSNIT and NHIS cards.

As it now stands, customers who fail to go by the directive will no longer be able to withdraw money from their mobile money wallets as it has been since its introduction.

The company has also sternly cautioned its mobile money agents not to withdraw monies to customers who come to them without ID cards or risk losing their authorisations.

The directives commenced on Friday, April 2, 2021.

About 48 hours into the new system, some customers have taken to social media pages to express their experiences. While some believe the directive is a step in the right direction, other say it is complete waste of time.

Reacting to the directive, social commentator and an outspoken member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Patrick Kwarteng Sarpong, questioned exactly what MTN seeks to "cure" with the 'no ID card no MoMo' directive.

"The directive by MTN to present ID card for MoMo transactions, what does it seem to cure?", he questioned on Facebook.

Source: Ghanaguardian.com