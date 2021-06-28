3 hours ago

A Deputy Director of Communication of the governing New Patriotic Party, Joyce Zampare, has parried criticisms that the recent death of a #FixTheCountry campaigner in the Ashanti Region can be put down to President Nana Akufo-Addo’s stranglehold on free speech.

Ibrahim Mohammed alias Kaaka, who was also a member of the Economic Fighters League, was attacked in the early hours of Saturday, 26 June 2021, which resulted in his unconsciousness and hospitalization.

He died while on admission on Sunday, 28 June 2021.

Speaking on CTV’s Anopa Dwabremu show about the incident, Mrs. Zampare said: “It is very unfortunate that somebody will target such a guy but Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is not [enforcing a culture of silence] and like President Kufuor asked: those who say the culture of silence is back in this country should tell us. What is it?”

According to her, “people air their views” and “say what they think”.

“What does President Akufo-Addo gain from the death of the #FixTheCountry campaigner?” she asked.

“And like he (Akufo-Addo)said and he has made mention of it: never in his life will he say somebody should lose his life because of politics”.

She noted that “there’ve been demonstrations and things going on in this country”.

“Do you remember the famous ‘kume preko’ demonstration? Which other demonstration could surpass that? We saw ‘Wongbo’ and ‘Let My Vote Count’ demonstrations but we survived”, she told host Nana Yaw Adwenpa on Tuesday, 29 June 2021.

“#FixTheCountry is the people’s right but my question to them: where were they all these years?”

“Like President Kufuor asked them: ‘what did somebody do that Nana Akufo-Addo came to destroy for which you are asking him to fix?’”

“It is what he met and that is what he is trying to fix, so, the onus lies on us all to join forces” to fix the country, she added.

Class FM