52 minutes ago

The nomination of Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, as John Mahama’s running mate, has as expected, brought mixed reactions.

Sekou Nkrumah, son of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, is among Mahama’s critics. He has questioned what a woman running mate brings to the table.

In a post on his Facebook timeline, Dr Sekou Nkrumah wrote, “A woman running mate is good! My concern is about her contribution to the campaign, what exactly is she bringing to the table?”

He is of the view that in case the opposition party fails to win election 2020, the competent running mate for the December polls should be able to “take over leadership mantle”.

Sekou who has always been a critic of John Dramani Mahama’s candidature believes that if Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang cannot take over the leadership mantle of the party should the NDC fail to win the December polls, then there will be a “leadership vacuum”.

“If NDC does not win 2020, can the running mate take over the leadership mantle? If not, then there is a problem! It means the party will end up with a leadership vacuum and serious crisis going forward!” Sekou’s post further stated.

The opposition party nominated the former education minister under the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama administration as the running mate to partner the former president into the December 2020 elections.

Naana’s nomination came as a huge surprise to the elders of the party who allegedly preferred Dr Kwabena Duffuor, a former Finance Minister.

After her nomination, the former Vice-Chancellor of University of Cape Coast wrote in an acceptance statement: “This historic nomination is not a personal achievement but a victory for inclusive and participatory democracy, which enhances the credentials of our country."

Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, who is the first female running mate for a major political party in the country, will become Ghana's first female Vice President if the NDC wins the December polls.

Ghanaweb