1 hour ago

President of division one league side Berekum Arsenal, Alhaji Yakubu Moro has sounded a note of caution to the GFA not to neglect clubs when the FIFA stimulus package hit their accounts.

Ghana is set to benefit from a FIFA emergence fund of about $500,000 in the coming days as that will be disbursed to all 211 FIFA member countries amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

FIFA will release operational funds for 2019 and 2020 amounting to $150 million to its member associations as the first step of a relief plan to help negate the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the global soccer body said on Friday.

Ghana FA is yet to receive the money but even before it arrives there seem to be tension building as the GFA spokesperson Henry Asante Twum says that the said money is not for clubs but for the GFA.

But according to the President of Berekum Arsenal, the clubs are in financial quagmire and the GFA should not overlook them.

“What he (Henry Asante Twum) said doesn’t make sense if you inform us (club owners) that you are going to solicit funds from government for us amid Covid-19 downturn and thankfully FIFA has given you money why don't you give it to us?” Yakubu told Atinka FM.

“They did the same when they collected $1m of GLO debt without given club owners a penny.

“There wouldn't be GFA if there is no club, so am urging my colleague club owners to rise for us to fight for our rights, they shouldn't keep quiet over this issue like they did when the GLO money came.

“The GFA should think twice and apportion some of the funds to us, the suffering is unbearable to us.

"Show respect to us, you cant be using our money to buy yourself cars.

“Kurt Okraku administration doesn't have any respect for football clubs," he ended.