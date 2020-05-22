1 hour ago

Dr. Lawrence writes:

In any civilized country, Nana Akufo-Addo would have resigned before the NPP and EC talked about an incredible voters register that was used to elect him. The NPP claim they won the 2016 elections with over 1 million votes but has now turned around and telling us that the old register is bloated and that a new one must be made before December 06. What name would they be giving to John Mahama if the NDC had been under this situation? The NPP now wished they didn’t tell Ghanaians that they won the 2016 elections with I million votes.

Do you remember all the names they gave to John Mahama when the election petition was going on in 2013? Let me remind you of some. They called JM the “sit-in” President. They called him the “stolen-verdict” President. They called him the “interim” President. They called him “West African” President.

In 2016, they had the courage to tell us they won the Presidencial elections by over 1 million votes but in 2020, they are telling us that register they used to win that many many votes is not credible. What name would they have given to JM if he had won with an incredible voters register, but they call their President as Nana Akufo Addo.

In 2020, they are saying the 2016 voters register is bloated. What name would they have called JM if he had won with a bloated register, but they call their President as Nana Akufo-Addo. In 2020, they are saying the 2016 voters register is contaminated. What name would they have given to JM if he had won with a contaminated register, but they call their President as Nana Akuffo-Addo.

The Electoral Commission thought people were going to blame them for that lazy way they handled the district assembly elections, so they quickly came out and said the success rate on the district assembly elections was between 90-95%. Today, they wished they had not said that. When they were praising themselves in those days, they didn’t know it was going to bite them later down the road.

Fellow Ghanaians, there should be only one thing the Electoral Commission and the NPP should do for you to accept a new voters register. They should accept, and I agree with Hon. Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah, who said that we have a contaminated President at the Flagstaff House. They should accept that we have a bloated President in Ghana. They should accept that we have an incredible President presiding over mother of all corruptions in Ghana. I can assure you that many of the appointees of this contaminated President will go to jail between 2022 and 2024. It’s a prophecy.

The compilation of a new voters register, 6 months to elections, in the midst of COVID-19, doesn’t make sense at all, but who am I to tell Nana Akufo-Addo, Mrs Jean Mensah and Dr. Bossman Asare that they lack common sense. Do you know why I left Dr. Bawumiah out? Guess it.

Dr. Lawrence is the Founder of the Diaspora Progressive Movement based in US.